The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Invests $1.28 Million in Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:LARK) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 47,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned about 0.99% of Landmark Bancorp as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $354,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 111.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037 shares in the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Landmark Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $421,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Landmark Bancorp by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 210,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,549,000 after acquiring an additional 29,387 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Landmark Bancorp by 2.5% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,751 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $601,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 20.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LARK stock opened at $28.20 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.70 and its 200-day moving average is $26.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $134.23 million, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 0.44. Landmark Bancorp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.83 and a 52 week high of $29.00.

Landmark Bancorp (NASDAQ:LARK) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter. Landmark Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.79% and a net margin of 31.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 10th.

Landmark Bancorp Profile

Landmark Bancorp, Inc /Kansas/ is a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It offers checking accounts, savings and investments, loans, online and mobile, business checking and business services. The company was founded on April 22, 1885 and is headquartered in Manhattan, KS.

