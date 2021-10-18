The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new position in shares of bluebird bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLUE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 38,066 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,217,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.06% of bluebird bio at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,256 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $391,000 after buying an additional 478 shares during the period. Highlander Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 40.0% during the 1st quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Fiduciary Trust Co. raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiduciary Trust Co. now owns 23,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $720,000 after buying an additional 742 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in bluebird bio by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 9,482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of bluebird bio by 12.7% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 803 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of bluebird bio stock opened at $20.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.66 and a beta of 1.58. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $18.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.80. bluebird bio, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.14 and a 12-month high of $59.32.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($3.58) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.26) by ($0.32). The company had revenue of $7.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.31 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 66.53% and a negative net margin of 1,675.98%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 96.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.36) EPS. Analysts expect that bluebird bio, Inc. will post -12.63 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $63.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded bluebird bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $86.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded bluebird bio from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on bluebird bio from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, SVB Leerink cut bluebird bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $64.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, bluebird bio has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.94.

bluebird bio Profile

bluebird bio, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development of potential gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its integrated product platform includes gene therapy, cancer immunotherapy and gene editing. Its product pipeline includes Lenti-D, LentiGlobin, BCL11a shRNA, bb2121, and bb21217.

