The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Makes New Investment in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 93,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,286,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned approximately 0.05% of Brandywine Realty Trust at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BDN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,936 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 6,829,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,174,000 after purchasing an additional 275,183 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 102,567 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 7,672 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Brandywine Realty Trust by 38.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 259,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,355,000 after purchasing an additional 72,388 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Brandywine Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 1st.

NYSE:BDN opened at $14.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. Brandywine Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $8.55 and a fifty-two week high of $15.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.76. The stock has a market cap of $2.40 billion, a PE ratio of 8.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.30). Brandywine Realty Trust had a net margin of 60.77% and a return on equity of 16.78%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brandywine Realty Trust will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 6th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 5th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.40%. Brandywine Realty Trust’s payout ratio is 54.68%.

Brandywine Realty Trust Company Profile

Brandywine Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust, which engages in owning, leasing, and managing an urban, town centre and suburban office portfolio. Its services include asset management, development and construction, investment, marketing & leasing, property management and tenant. The firm operates through the following business segments: Philadelphia Central Business District, Pennsylvania Suburbs, Metropolitan Washington, Austin & Texas and Other.

