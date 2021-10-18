The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases 3,180 Shares of Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in Surgery Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRY) by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,383 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,180 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in Surgery Partners were worth $1,225,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SGRY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 69.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in Surgery Partners in the second quarter worth approximately $100,000. FORA Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 52.1% in the first quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 2,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in Surgery Partners by 16.6% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Surgery Partners in the first quarter worth approximately $184,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SGRY opened at $40.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $3.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.26 and a beta of 3.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $45.28 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79. Surgery Partners, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.87 and a 12 month high of $69.58.

Surgery Partners (NASDAQ:SGRY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.32). The business had revenue of $543.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $545.08 million. Surgery Partners had a negative net margin of 4.95% and a negative return on equity of 1.93%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Surgery Partners, Inc. will post -0.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Teresa Deluca bought 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $46.70 per share, with a total value of $93,400.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Surgery Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. TheStreet downgraded Surgery Partners from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Surgery Partners in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $46.40.

About Surgery Partners

Surgery Partners, Inc is healthcare services holding company, which engages in the provision of solutions for surgical and related ancillary care in support of its patients and physicians. It operates through the following business segments: Surgical Facility Services, Ancillary Services, and Optical Services.

