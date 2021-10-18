The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Purchases New Holdings in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new stake in Berkeley Lights, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLI) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 26,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,197,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BLI. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 190.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 149,649 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,707,000 after purchasing an additional 98,193 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp purchased a new position in Berkeley Lights in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $24,469,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 212.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,383,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,609,000 after purchasing an additional 2,300,058 shares in the last quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 22.2% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 22,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $986,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Berkeley Lights by 13.5% in the 2nd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 61.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Keith Breinlinger sold 8,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.32, for a total value of $373,890.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Eric Hobbs sold 15,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total transaction of $729,585.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 367,212 shares of company stock valued at $13,683,787. 20.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Berkeley Lights stock opened at $25.50 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.65 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.52. Berkeley Lights, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.82 and a 12-month high of $113.53. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 8.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Berkeley Lights (NASDAQ:BLI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.03). Berkeley Lights had a negative return on equity of 22.41% and a negative net margin of 69.79%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.75 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Berkeley Lights, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on BLI. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Berkeley Lights from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Berkeley Lights in a report on Wednesday, October 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Berkeley Lights from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.14.

About Berkeley Lights

Berkeley Lights, Inc, a digital cell biology company, focuses on enabling and accelerating the rapid development and commercialization of biotherapeutics and other cell-based products. The company offers an integrated platform, which comprise of proprietary consumables, including OptoSelect chips and reagent kits, automation systems, and application and workflow software.

