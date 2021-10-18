The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes $1.25 Million Position in Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Constellium SE (NYSE:CSTM) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 65,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 154.8% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,708,810 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,979,000 after buying an additional 5,897,736 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 29.9% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 9,849,132 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,782,000 after buying an additional 2,269,688 shares during the last quarter. DSAM Partners London Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Constellium in the first quarter worth $18,159,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 24.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,166,800 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $33,251,000 after buying an additional 829,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Scopus Asset Management L.P. increased its stake in shares of Constellium by 72.6% in the first quarter. Scopus Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,380,821 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $20,298,000 after buying an additional 580,921 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on CSTM shares. TheStreet upgraded shares of Constellium from a “d” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Constellium in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Constellium from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.67.

Shares of CSTM opened at $19.14 on Monday. Constellium SE has a 1 year low of $8.68 and a 1 year high of $21.59. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.85, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.15. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $19.69 and a 200-day moving average of $18.32.

Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.67. Constellium had a net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 707.22%. The company had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. Analysts predict that Constellium SE will post 1.56 EPS for the current year.

About Constellium

Constellium SE operates as a holding company with interest in the design and manufacture of a range of specialty rolled, and extruded aluminum products, serving primarily the aerospace, packaging and automotive end-markets. The company operates through the following segments: Packaging & Automotive Rolled Products, Aerospace & Transportation, and Automotive Structures & Industry.

