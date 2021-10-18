The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company acquired a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc Corp. (NASDAQ:OVBC) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 50,218 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 1.05% of Ohio Valley Banc as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc during the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 68.3% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,811 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 243.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,153 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 1,527 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 120.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,298 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in shares of Ohio Valley Banc by 159.3% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,591 shares of the bank’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 2,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:OVBC opened at $27.36 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.94. The firm has a market cap of $130.97 million, a PE ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 0.24. Ohio Valley Banc Corp. has a 12-month low of $20.59 and a 12-month high of $32.70.

Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. Ohio Valley Banc had a net margin of 23.94% and a return on equity of 9.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.72 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 30th were paid a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ohio Valley Banc from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th.

Ohio Valley Banc Company Profile

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

