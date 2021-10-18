The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company Takes Position in Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL)

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Whiting Petroleum Co. (NYSE:WLL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 21,189 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,156,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company owned 0.05% of Whiting Petroleum as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in shares of Whiting Petroleum by 87.2% during the 2nd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 64,303 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 29,957 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 247,414 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $13,497,000 after buying an additional 35,136 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 2nd quarter worth about $225,000. Centiva Capital LP acquired a new stake in Whiting Petroleum in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Finally, Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC boosted its holdings in Whiting Petroleum by 124.6% in the 1st quarter. Cooper Creek Partners Management LLC now owns 61,684 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,187,000 after buying an additional 34,216 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Whiting Petroleum alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on WLL shares. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Whiting Petroleum in a report on Thursday, October 7th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist lifted their price objective on Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Whiting Petroleum from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.00.

WLL opened at $66.37 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $52.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.46. Whiting Petroleum Co. has a 1-year low of $13.68 and a 1-year high of $67.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.52.

Whiting Petroleum (NYSE:WLL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.56. The firm had revenue of $351.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.87 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Whiting Petroleum Co. will post 11.38 EPS for the current year.

Whiting Petroleum Profile

Whiting Petroleum Corp. engages in the development, production, acquisition, and exploration of oil and gas properties. It operates in the Rocky Mountains regions. The company was founded by Kenneth R. Whiting and J. Bert Ladd in January 1980 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

Featured Article: Depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Whiting Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whiting Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.