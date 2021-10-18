The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) Insider Damien Maltarp Acquires 5,000 Shares

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc (LON:MRC) insider Damien Maltarp acquired 5,000 shares of The Mercantile Investment Trust stock in a transaction on Monday, October 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 264 ($3.45) per share, for a total transaction of £13,200 ($17,245.88).

Shares of MRC stock remained flat at $GBX 265.50 ($3.47) during trading hours on Monday. 658,961 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,011,008. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.98, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The company has a market cap of £2.10 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.62. The Mercantile Investment Trust plc has a 52-week low of GBX 194 ($2.53) and a 52-week high of GBX 294.50 ($3.85). The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 279.24 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 273.68.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 23rd will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.35 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.47%. The Mercantile Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio is -0.36%.

The Mercantile Investment Trust plc is an open ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdoms. The fund spreads its investments across diversified sectors.

