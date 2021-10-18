The Merchants Trust (LON:MRCH) Sets New 1-Year High at $555.00

Shares of The Merchants Trust Plc (LON:MRCH) reached a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 555 ($7.25) and last traded at GBX 551.90 ($7.21), with a volume of 40205 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 551 ($7.20).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.97, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 533.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 522.81. The firm has a market cap of £687.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.52.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be issued a GBX 6.80 ($0.09) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. The Merchants Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.47%.

The Merchants Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Allianz Global Investors GmbH, UK Branch. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the FTSE All-Share Index.

