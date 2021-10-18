The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Forecasted to Earn Q2 2022 Earnings of $0.92 Per Share

The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2022 EPS estimates for The Progressive in a research note issued on Thursday, October 14th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Newsome now forecasts that the insurance provider will earn $0.92 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.11. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for The Progressive’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.21 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.13 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.35 EPS.

The Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The insurance provider reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $12.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.33 billion. The Progressive had a net margin of 12.00% and a return on equity of 23.52%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.59 EPS.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of The Progressive from $86.00 to $84.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Progressive in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of The Progressive from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.21.

NYSE PGR opened at $91.25 on Monday. The Progressive has a 52-week low of $84.89 and a 52-week high of $107.58. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $96.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $53.40 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.51 and a beta of 0.46.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 57.6% during the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 279 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 9,732.1% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Progressive by 221.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 299 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Progressive during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.14% of the company’s stock.

In other The Progressive news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.60, for a total transaction of $4,167,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 2,311 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $213,513.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 79,937 shares of company stock valued at $7,504,360. Company insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 7th were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 6th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.44%. The Progressive’s payout ratio is 5.35%.

About The Progressive

Progressive Corp. is an insurance holding company, which engages in the provision of personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services. It operates through the following segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines and Property.

