The Sandbox (SAND) Price Hits $0.74 on Exchanges

The Sandbox (CURRENCY:SAND) traded up 1.8% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. The Sandbox has a total market capitalization of $655.91 million and approximately $110.01 million worth of The Sandbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One The Sandbox coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.74 or 0.00001182 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, The Sandbox has traded 0.6% higher against the dollar.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

PAC Global (PAC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

BinaryX (BNX) traded up 11% against the dollar and now trades at $83.92 or 0.00134985 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $42.40 or 0.00117874 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.73 or 0.00006005 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.51 or 0.00005650 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Advanced Technology Coin (ARC) traded 65.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000477 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $377.49 or 0.00607201 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000420 BTC.

The Sandbox Coin Profile

The Sandbox is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on June 5th, 2017. The Sandbox’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 892,246,119 coins. The official website for The Sandbox is www.sandbox.game/en . The Sandbox’s official Twitter account is @TheSandboxGame and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for The Sandbox is medium.com/sandbox-game

According to CryptoCompare, “The Sandbox is a community-driven platform where creators can monetize voxel ASSETS and gaming experiences on the blockchain. SAND holders will be also able to participate in the governance of the platform via a Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), where they can exercise voting rights on key decisions of The Sandbox ecosystem. As a player, the user can create digital assets (Non-Fungible Tokens, aka NFTs), upload them to the marketplace, and drag-and-drop them to create game experiences with The Sandbox Game Maker. “

Buying and Selling The Sandbox

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Sandbox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Sandbox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase The Sandbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

