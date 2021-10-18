The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) Shares Purchased by King Luther Capital Management Corp

King Luther Capital Management Corp raised its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) by 200.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 173,030 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,471 shares during the period. King Luther Capital Management Corp owned about 0.07% of The Sherwin-Williams worth $47,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 217.2% in the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 92 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares in the last quarter. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth about $74,000. Corbenic Partners LLC increased its stake in The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% during the second quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Tarbox Family Office Inc. grew its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams by 200.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tarbox Family Office Inc. now owns 105 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on The Sherwin-Williams in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $352.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $307.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Citigroup cut shares of The Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $331.00 to $309.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of The Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, The Sherwin-Williams has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $340.89.

Shares of SHW opened at $296.39 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $297.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $283.84. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a twelve month low of $218.06 and a twelve month high of $310.43. The company has a market cap of $78.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68.

The Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.68 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.39 billion. The Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 72.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $7.10 earnings per share. Analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th were paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. The Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 26.86%.

In related news, SVP Thomas P. Gilligan sold 9,780 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $302.87, for a total value of $2,962,068.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 22,749 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.46, for a total transaction of $6,516,678.54. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 41,099 shares in the company, valued at $11,773,219.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 215,997 shares of company stock worth $62,880,055. Company insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

About The Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

Featured Article: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for The Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.