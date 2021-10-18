The Southern Company to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.66 (NYSE:SO)

The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, October 18th, RTT News reports. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.66 per share by the utilities provider on Monday, December 6th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.23%.

The Southern has raised its dividend by 10.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 20 consecutive years. The Southern has a payout ratio of 77.8% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Equities analysts expect The Southern to earn $3.55 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 73.2%.

Shares of NYSE:SO traded down $0.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $62.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 145,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,993,089. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.02. The firm has a market cap of $66.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.45. The Southern has a 1 year low of $56.69 and a 1 year high of $67.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The Southern (NYSE:SO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5 billion. The Southern had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 11.43%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Southern will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of The Southern from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of The Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Wells Fargo & Company restated a “buy” rating on shares of The Southern in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Southern from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, The Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.23.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.65, for a total value of $156,625.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Ann P. Daiss sold 1,750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.34, for a total transaction of $112,595.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 89,747 shares of company stock worth $5,969,659 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About The Southern

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

