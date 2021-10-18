The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

The Swatch Group AG (OTCMKTS:SWGAY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 49,300 shares, an increase of 32.9% from the September 15th total of 37,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 124,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of analysts recently commented on SWGAY shares. Barclays started coverage on The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. AlphaValue upgraded The Swatch Group to a “reduce” rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of The Swatch Group in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, The Swatch Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Get The Swatch Group alerts:

OTCMKTS:SWGAY opened at $13.58 on Monday. The Swatch Group has a 52-week low of $10.43 and a 52-week high of $18.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $14.10 and its 200 day moving average is $15.72.

The Swatch Group AG engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of finished watches, jewelry, watch movements, and components. It operates through the Watches & Jewelry, and Electronic Systems segments. The Watches & Jewelry segment is involved in the designs, production, and marketing of watches and jewelry.

See Also: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for The Swatch Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Swatch Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.