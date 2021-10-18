The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.82 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) will post earnings of $0.82 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for The TJX Companies’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.72 to $0.90. The TJX Companies reported earnings of $0.71 per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, November 17th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The TJX Companies will report full year earnings of $2.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.82 to $3.30. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $3.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.15 to $3.59. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover The TJX Companies.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $12.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. The TJX Companies had a net margin of 5.81% and a return on equity of 49.70%. The TJX Companies’s revenue was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.18) EPS.

TJX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.25.

NYSE:TJX opened at $64.35 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $77.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.33. The TJX Companies has a fifty-two week low of $50.06 and a fifty-two week high of $76.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.63.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 335.48%.

In related news, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,397,081.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in The TJX Companies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 181.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 544 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 351 shares during the period. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $44,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its stake in shares of The TJX Companies by 97.4% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 754 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Pflug Koory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

About The TJX Companies

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

