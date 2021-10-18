The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Shares Bought by First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP

First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP raised its holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) by 8.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 130,000 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. The TJX Companies comprises about 2.8% of First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in The TJX Companies were worth $8,765,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.2% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 89,780,569 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $6,053,007,000 after buying an additional 1,051,630 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 1.8% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,157,085 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $2,168,030,000 after buying an additional 559,895 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 0.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,856,710 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,743,259,000 after buying an additional 213,151 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.9% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,979,119 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,275,619,000 after buying an additional 537,935 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt raised its stake in The TJX Companies by 2.2% in the second quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 17,487,265 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $1,178,991,000 after buying an additional 375,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on The TJX Companies from $76.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $75.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up previously from $78.00) on shares of The TJX Companies in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on The TJX Companies from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.25.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $63.72 on Monday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.06 and a 52-week high of $76.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $69.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.63 billion, a PE ratio of 31.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. The TJX Companies had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 5.81%. The company had revenue of $12.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 9th. The TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 335.48%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 72,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.07, for a total transaction of $5,373,482.22. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 261,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,397,081.25. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Scott Goldenberg sold 39,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.98, for a total value of $2,893,146.14. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 145,897 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,647,563.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

