The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eleven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $88.47.

TD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$96.00 to C$94.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Scotiabank dropped their target price on shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$95.00 to C$94.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Barclays raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $89.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 7th. National Bankshares raised shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 13th.

NYSE TD traded up $0.37 on Monday, hitting $70.68. 41,889 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,694,693. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $68.32. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 1-year low of $42.90 and a 1-year high of $73.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.04.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) (TSE:TD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.04. The Toronto-Dominion Bank had a net margin of 31.71% and a return on equity of 15.26%. The firm had revenue of $10.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be issued a $0.632 dividend. This represents a $2.53 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 7th. The Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TD. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5,322.8% during the 3rd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 8,568 shares of the bank’s stock worth $567,000 after purchasing an additional 8,410 shares during the period. Insight Folios Inc lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Folios Inc now owns 75,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,008,000 after acquiring an additional 2,616 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 768.2% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 653 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,672 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,103,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Community Capital Management LLC lifted its position in The Toronto-Dominion Bank by 20.5% during the 3rd quarter. Community Capital Management LLC now owns 4,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $311,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 48.38% of the company’s stock.

About The Toronto-Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank engages in providing financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The Canadian Retail segment offers various financial products and services, as well as telephone, Internet, and mobile banking services.

