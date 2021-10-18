The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) Lowered to “Equal Weight” at Barclays

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) was downgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. They presently have a $175.00 target price on the entertainment giant’s stock, down from their previous target price of $210.00. Barclays‘s price target suggests a potential downside of 0.83% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on The Walt Disney from $213.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $210.00 target price on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group increased their target price on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $215.00 to $218.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, The Walt Disney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $207.73.

The Walt Disney stock opened at $176.46 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $178.06 and its 200 day moving average is $178.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The Walt Disney has a twelve month low of $117.23 and a twelve month high of $203.02. The company has a market capitalization of $320.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 289.28, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a return on equity of 3.78% and a net margin of 1.77%. The business had revenue of $17.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.82 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Walt Disney will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total value of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 42,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,951,613.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney by 2.8% in the third quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 24,010 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,062,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 12.9% in the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $615,000 after acquiring an additional 416 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 22.9% in the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 13,472 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,279,000 after acquiring an additional 2,507 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. grew its position in The Walt Disney by 25.6% in the third quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 5,642 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $954,000 after acquiring an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transform Wealth LLC grew its position in The Walt Disney by 6.4% in the third quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 27,372 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $4,631,000 after acquiring an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. 64.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

