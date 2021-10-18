THEKEY (TKY) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $120,563.00

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded down 5.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, THEKEY has traded up 2% against the US dollar. THEKEY has a market capitalization of $5.03 million and approximately $120,563.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0008 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0259 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0535 or 0.00000087 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0320 or 0.00000052 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

The Truth (UFO) traded 14.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0335 or 0.00000054 BTC.

About THEKEY

THEKEY is a coin. Its launch date was January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 coins and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 coins. The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “THEKEY Project Team is developing an identification verification (IDV) tool based on the NEO blockchain. THEKEY IDV tool will feature a dynamic multi-dimension identification (BDMI) by using Personally Identifiable Information (PII) which is exclusively authorized by government authorities. The IDV tool already deployed and is being used for mobile social insurance in two pilot cities, in which people can receive their payment for their pension or healthcare insurance reimbursement. Moreover, the THEKEY team plans to deploy it in another 41 cities, converting more than 130 million people. “

THEKEY Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire THEKEY should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy THEKEY using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

