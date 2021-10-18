ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) Short Interest Update

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:THMO) was the target of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 236,100 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the September 15th total of 309,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 213,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.1 days. Currently, 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

ThermoGenesis stock opened at $1.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43. The company has a market cap of $21.32 million, a P/E ratio of -1.49 and a beta of 3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.86. ThermoGenesis has a fifty-two week low of $1.73 and a fifty-two week high of $4.45.

ThermoGenesis (NASDAQ:THMO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.20). ThermoGenesis had a negative return on equity of 178.57% and a negative net margin of 152.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.99 million. On average, analysts expect that ThermoGenesis will post -0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in ThermoGenesis by 276.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 259,610 shares of the company’s stock valued at $688,000 after purchasing an additional 190,645 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis during the first quarter valued at approximately $244,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in ThermoGenesis by 106.9% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 49,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after purchasing an additional 25,711 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in ThermoGenesis by 55.5% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 34,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 12,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in ThermoGenesis during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ThermoGenesis from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday.

ThermoGenesis Company Profile

ThermoGenesis Holdings, Inc engages in the research, development, commercialization, and marketing of automated cell processing technologies for the cell and gene therapy field. It operates through the Device and Clinical Development segment. The Device segment includes the development and commercialization of automated technologies for cell-based therapeutics and bioprocessing.

