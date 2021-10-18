THETA (THETA) Trading 3.1% Lower Over Last Week

THETA (CURRENCY:THETA) traded up 1.2% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One THETA coin can now be purchased for about $5.87 or 0.00009599 BTC on popular exchanges. THETA has a total market capitalization of $5.87 billion and $164.11 million worth of THETA was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, THETA has traded down 3.1% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001635 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.67 or 0.00041944 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002422 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $121.25 or 0.00198145 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $54.96 or 0.00089824 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001633 BTC.

THETA Profile

THETA is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. THETA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The official website for THETA is www.thetatoken.org . The Reddit community for THETA is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . THETA’s official Twitter account is @ThetaToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta is a decentralized video delivery network, powered by users. The Theta mainnet was launched on March 15th, 2019 with the swap from ERC20 (Ethereum) Theta Tokens to native Theta Tokens on the Theta blockchain. To make sure that you receive your Theta Tokens on the mainnet as well as the 1:5 distribution of Theta Fuel, download the new Theta wallet for Android OS or Apple iOS and move your tokens there. “

