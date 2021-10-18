Thingschain (TIC) Price Hits $0.0000 on Exchanges

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded down 2.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Thingschain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Thingschain has traded 24.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. Thingschain has a market capitalization of $33,940.47 and $13.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61,584.88 or 1.00080822 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.34 or 0.00050927 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00003968 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00001861 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $27.33 or 0.00044417 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.96 or 0.00004802 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000943 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $465.79 or 0.00756943 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00001650 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00004373 BTC.

Thingschain Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 15th, 2017. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 coins. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here . Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network . Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain

According to CryptoCompare, “True investment coin is an investment platform, for the development of agrotouristic clusters around the world. TrueInvestmentCoin is a PoW/PoS coin based on the scrypt algorithm. “

Thingschain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the exchanges listed above.

