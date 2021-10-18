Thomas Keck Sells 2,700 Shares of StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Stock

StepStone Group Inc. (NASDAQ:STEP) Director Thomas Keck sold 2,700 shares of StepStone Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.02, for a total transaction of $116,154.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Thomas Keck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, October 18th, Thomas Keck sold 4,135 shares of StepStone Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.04, for a total value of $177,970.40.

StepStone Group stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $42.97. The stock had a trading volume of 220,033 shares, compared to its average volume of 320,032. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.03. StepStone Group Inc. has a one year low of $24.48 and a one year high of $49.72. The stock has a market cap of $4.07 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.77.

StepStone Group (NASDAQ:STEP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.19. StepStone Group had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 18.57%. The business had revenue of $136.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $94.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 83.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that StepStone Group Inc. will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st were issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. StepStone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.18%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut StepStone Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of StepStone Group from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of StepStone Group in the second quarter valued at about $60,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of StepStone Group by 109.8% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,907 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 998 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of StepStone Group by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in StepStone Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $112,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in StepStone Group by 30.5% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.01% of the company’s stock.

StepStone Group Inc is an investment firm specializing in direct, fund of funds, secondary direct, and secondary indirect investments. For direct investment, it seeks to invest in venture debt, incubation, mezzanine, distressed/vulture, seed/startup, early venture, mid venture, late venture, emerging growth, later stage, turnaround, growth capital, industry consolidation, recapitalization, and buyout investments in mature and middle market companies.

