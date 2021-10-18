Thore Cash Reaches Market Capitalization of $35,076.31 (TCH)

Thore Cash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. One Thore Cash coin can now be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Thore Cash has a total market cap of $35,076.31 and approximately $159,806.00 worth of Thore Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Thore Cash has traded 27.5% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000409 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $183.41 or 0.00299183 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00004764 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0236 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000674 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000529 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0521 or 0.00000085 BTC.

About Thore Cash

Thore Cash (CRYPTO:TCH) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 15th, 2018. Thore Cash’s total supply is 111,111,111 coins and its circulating supply is 55,056,178 coins. The official website for Thore Cash is www.thorecash.com/thorecash.html . Thore Cash’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official

According to CryptoCompare, “Thorecash makes crypto-lending and investments accessible to the masses, cuts the red-tape. Thore platform simply aims to interconnect the $1 billion Crypto assets fractured across the world of crypto. The ThoreCash network is a blockchain purpose-designed for investments. It aims to connect fundraisers to investors with similar goals. And, the use of a distributed ledger system ensures a permanent record of lending and borrowing interactions on the platform. “

Thore Cash Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thore Cash directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thore Cash should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Thore Cash using one of the exchanges listed above.

