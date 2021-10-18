Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Bank of America

Research analysts at Bank of America began coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on THRN. Cowen started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company.

NASDAQ THRN opened at $8.12 on Monday. Thorne Healthtech has a 1 year low of $7.38 and a 1 year high of $8.90.

