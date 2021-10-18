Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Cowen

Equities research analysts at Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech (NASDAQ:THRN) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Thorne Healthtech in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company.

Get Thorne Healthtech alerts:

THRN opened at $8.02 on Monday. Thorne Healthtech has a 1-year low of $7.38 and a 1-year high of $8.90.

Receive News & Ratings for Thorne Healthtech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thorne Healthtech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.