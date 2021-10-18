Throne 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $872,565.00 (THN)

Throne (CURRENCY:THN) traded 2.8% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on October 18th. One Throne coin can currently be purchased for about $4.16 or 0.00006713 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Throne has traded up 4.5% against the US dollar. Throne has a total market capitalization of $1.13 million and approximately $872,565.00 worth of Throne was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001615 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.74 or 0.00065816 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $43.54 or 0.00070352 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $62.96 or 0.00101730 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $61,843.99 or 0.99921127 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3,740.67 or 0.06043785 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 8.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.52 or 0.00023455 BTC.

About Throne

Throne’s total supply is 1,974,198,687 coins and its circulating supply is 272,630 coins. Throne’s official Twitter account is @throneNFT

Buying and Selling Throne

