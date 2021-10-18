thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

thyssenkrupp AG (FRA:TKA) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €12.11 ($14.24).

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TKA shares. Barclays set a €8.80 ($10.35) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, October 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €14.25 ($16.76) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Monday, October 11th. Baader Bank set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Wednesday, August 11th. Nord/LB set a €12.00 ($14.12) target price on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €15.70 ($18.47) price target on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, August 13th.

thyssenkrupp stock opened at €8.79 ($10.35) on Monday. thyssenkrupp has a 12 month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a 12 month high of €27.01 ($31.78). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €8.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is €9.40.

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

