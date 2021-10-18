Tiger King Trading 11% Higher Over Last Week (TKING)

Tiger King (CURRENCY:TKING) traded 24.1% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on October 18th. Tiger King has a total market capitalization of $58.92 million and approximately $2.38 million worth of Tiger King was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tiger King coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Tiger King has traded 11% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Tiger King alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001613 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00001749 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.89 or 0.00065971 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.60 or 0.00070357 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $62.98 or 0.00101625 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,247.78 or 1.00439480 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,730.21 or 0.06018850 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Flow (FLOW) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.65 or 0.00023634 BTC.

Tiger King Coin Profile

Tiger King’s total supply is 711,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 602,500,000,000 coins. Tiger King’s official Twitter account is @Tiger_King_Coin

Tiger King Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tiger King directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tiger King should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tiger King using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Tiger King Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tiger King and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.