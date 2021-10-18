Time New Bank Market Capitalization Hits $11.16 Million (TNB)

Time New Bank (CURRENCY:TNB) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 18th. In the last week, Time New Bank has traded 6.6% higher against the dollar. Time New Bank has a market capitalization of $11.16 million and approximately $550,995.00 worth of Time New Bank was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Time New Bank coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.70 or 0.00041602 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $122.07 or 0.00197625 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.30 or 0.00089534 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001619 BTC.

About Time New Bank

TNB is a coin. Its genesis date was October 22nd, 2017. Time New Bank’s total supply is 4,415,707,418 coins and its circulating supply is 4,074,427,418 coins. Time New Bank’s official website is tnb.fund . The Reddit community for Time New Bank is /r/TimeNewBank and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Time New Bank’s official Twitter account is @TimeNewBank and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Time New Bank is a token backed by the Miao'A International Timechain (M.I.T). The M.I.T will use the Ethereum blockchain to build a precision time-value-based transmission network, as the whitepaper reads: “We highly acknowledge the time-value of money for each individual, and that the extent of which an individual's time is valued depends on how much he/she is needed by others, i.e. the more helpful an individual is, the higher the individual is needed…M.I.T will introduce TNB (Time New Bank) digital currency aiming to establish a time-value transmission network” The TNB is an ERC-20 token that will work as the medium of exchange between time exporters and time demanders. “

Buying and Selling Time New Bank

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Time New Bank directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Time New Bank should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Time New Bank using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

