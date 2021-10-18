Timothy J.W. Goodwin Sells 9,920 Shares of Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) Stock

Goodwin PLC (LON:GDWN) insider Timothy J.W. Goodwin sold 9,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,500 ($45.73), for a total value of £347,200 ($453,619.02).

Goodwin stock traded down GBX 44 ($0.57) during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting GBX 3,456 ($45.15). The company had a trading volume of 2,582 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,259. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 3,360.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 3,137.24. Goodwin PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 2,720 ($35.54) and a 12 month high of GBX 4,000 ($52.26). The company has a market capitalization of £265.77 million and a PE ratio of 20.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 16th were paid a GBX 102.24 ($1.34) dividend. This is a positive change from Goodwin’s previous dividend of $81.71. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 16th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.42%. Goodwin’s dividend payout ratio is 0.50%.

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Goodwin in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

About Goodwin

Goodwin PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and refractory engineering solutions primarily in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, the Pacific Basin, and internationally. The company designs, manufactures, and sells dual plate check, axial nozzle check, and axial piston control and isolation valves for oil, petrochemical, gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), mining, nuclear power generation, nuclear waste treatment, and water markets; submersible slurry pumps; and radar antenna systems for defense contractors, civil aviation authorities, and border security agencies.

