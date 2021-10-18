Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $415.79 Million

Brokerages expect that Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) will announce $415.79 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Titan International’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $424.37 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $407.20 million. Titan International reported sales of $304.77 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 36.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Titan International will report full year sales of $1.66 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.64 billion to $1.67 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.79 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Titan International.

Get Titan International alerts:

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a positive return on equity of 3.46% and a negative net margin of 1.29%. The firm had revenue of $438.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $395.15 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

TWI stock opened at $7.11 on Monday. Titan International has a 52-week low of $2.69 and a 52-week high of $11.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $443.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.54.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Titan International in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 7.9% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 24,600 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 8.3% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 37,877 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 2,910 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 182.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 275,334 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 177,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Titan International by 71.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 544,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,616,000 after acquiring an additional 226,651 shares in the last quarter. 73.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks – What Investors Need to Know to Maximize ROI

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Titan International (TWI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Titan International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Titan International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.