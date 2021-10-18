Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) Shares Bought by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Titan International, Inc. (NYSE:TWI) by 42.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,108,922 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,399,121 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 13.01% of Titan International worth $68,763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Titan International during the second quarter worth about $34,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Titan International by 695.1% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,112 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $85,000 after buying an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the first quarter worth about $104,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Titan International during the second quarter worth about $109,000. Institutional investors own 73.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Titan International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th.

Shares of NYSE TWI opened at $7.11 on Monday. Titan International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $2.69 and a 12 month high of $11.82. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.68. The company has a market cap of $443.29 million, a PE ratio of -22.93 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

Titan International (NYSE:TWI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.08. Titan International had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a positive return on equity of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $438.64 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.15 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Titan International, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Titan International Company Profile

Titan International, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of wheels, tires, and undercarriage industrial. It operates through the following segments: Agricultural, Earthmoving and Construction, and Consumer. The Agricultural segment manufactures rims, wheels, and tires for use in various agricultural and forestry equipment, including tractors, combines, skidders, plows, planters, and irrigation equipment.

