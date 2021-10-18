Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated at Morgan Stanley

Equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TOST. William Blair assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Get Toast alerts:

Toast stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a 52-week low of $49.00 and a 52-week high of $65.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Featured Story: How can investors invest in the Euro STOXX 50 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.