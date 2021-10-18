Toast (NYSE:TOST) Coverage Initiated at The Goldman Sachs Group

Analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective points to a potential downside of 7.49% from the stock’s previous close.

TOST has been the subject of a number of other research reports. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of Toast stock opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $65.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

