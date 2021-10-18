Toast (NYSE:TOST) Earns Equal Weight Rating from Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Research analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TOST. William Blair assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $58.33.

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

