Toast (NYSE:TOST) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Research analysts at Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.08% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on TOST. Mizuho began coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Get Toast alerts:

NYSE TOST opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a 1 year low of $49.00 and a 1 year high of $65.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Featured Article: What is an economic bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.