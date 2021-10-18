Toast (NYSE:TOST) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Analysts at William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

Get Toast alerts:

Shares of NYSE:TOST opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

See Also: Blue-Chip Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.