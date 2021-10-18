Toast (NYSE:TOST) Now Covered by Analysts at William Blair

Equities researchers at William Blair began coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on TOST. Mizuho initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $63.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Toast in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

NYSE:TOST opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a twelve month low of $49.00 and a twelve month high of $65.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

