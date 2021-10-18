Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also commented on TOST. William Blair started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.

Get Toast alerts:

NYSE:TOST opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $65.99.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

Read More: The risks of owning bonds

Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.