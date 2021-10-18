Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Canaccord Genuity

Equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.
Several other research firms have also commented on TOST. William Blair started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Mizuho started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Toast in a research note on Monday. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Toast has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $58.33.
NYSE:TOST opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a one year low of $49.00 and a one year high of $65.99.
