Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.
Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.
NYSE TOST opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $65.99.
Read More: Moving Average – How it Helps Investors in Stock Selection
Receive News & Ratings for Toast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.