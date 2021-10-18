Toast (NYSE:TOST) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at KeyCorp

Stock analysts at KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of Toast (NYSE:TOST) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp’s price objective points to a potential upside of 15.64% from the company’s current price.

Separately, Mizuho began coverage on Toast in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $58.33.

NYSE TOST opened at $56.21 on Monday. Toast has a 12 month low of $49.00 and a 12 month high of $65.99.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Toast stock. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Toast, Inc (NYSE:TOST) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 1,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

