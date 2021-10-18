Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 115,583 Shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) by 7.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,636,909 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 115,583 shares during the period. Weyerhaeuser accounts for 0.8% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.22% of Weyerhaeuser worth $56,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in WY. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 1.3% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 118,328,851 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,072,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,497,287 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 55,782,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,920,035,000 after acquiring an additional 3,235,581 shares during the last quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its position in Weyerhaeuser by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 35,371,339 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,259,204,000 after acquiring an additional 4,221,921 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.7% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,844,396 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,287,000 after buying an additional 570,705 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 10,919,165 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $375,839,000 after buying an additional 453,439 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.21% of the company’s stock.

WY stock traded down $0.20 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $37.04. 12,127 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,568,984. The firm has a market cap of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.21 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.11. Weyerhaeuser has a 1-year low of $26.57 and a 1-year high of $41.68.

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $3.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.09 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 23.25% and a return on equity of 26.56%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 92.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.11 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a None dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 5th will be given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 4th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.71%.

WY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Weyerhaeuser has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.29.

Weyerhaeuser Co engages in the manufacture, distribution and sale of forest products. It operates through the following business segments: Timberlands, Real Estate, Energy and Natural Resources (Real Estate & ENR), and Wood Products. The Timberlands segment manages private commercial forestland worldwide, which engages in growing and harvesting trees for lumber, building, pulp, paper and other wood products.

