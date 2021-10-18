Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 151,515 Shares of PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 466,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 151,515 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned 0.13% of PACCAR worth $41,648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in PACCAR by 2.6% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 4,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after buying an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Renasant Bank raised its position in PACCAR by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Renasant Bank now owns 2,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in PACCAR by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its position in PACCAR by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 12,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. 62.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of PCAR traded down $0.56 on Monday, reaching $86.33. 12,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,025,618. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $29.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.24, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.26. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $77.96 and a 52-week high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be given a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Vertical Research upgraded PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on PACCAR from $96.00 to $87.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PACCAR from $93.00 to $85.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.42.

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

