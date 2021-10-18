Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Acquires 6,827 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 1.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 384,301 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,827 shares during the period. The Walt Disney comprises approximately 1.0% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $67,549,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of DIS. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of The Walt Disney by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 170 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, FFT Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Walt Disney during the 2nd quarter valued at $37,000. 64.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of DIS traded down $5.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $171.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 245,865 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,446,984. The company’s 50-day moving average is $178.06 and its 200-day moving average is $178.79. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $117.23 and a 52-week high of $203.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $311.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 282.80, a PEG ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The entertainment giant reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.23. The Walt Disney had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 3.78%. The company had revenue of $17.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Walt Disney Company will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on DIS. Barclays cut shares of The Walt Disney from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $210.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Monday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 price target on shares of The Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Walt Disney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $185.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of The Walt Disney from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $207.73.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.57, for a total transaction of $1,492,560.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 42,620 shares in the company, valued at $7,951,613.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Robert A. Chapek sold 10,587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total transaction of $1,926,834.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Co is a diversified international family entertainment and media enterprise. It operates through the following segments: Media Networks, Parks, Experiences and Products, Studio Entertainment and Direct-to-Consumer and International (DTCI). The Media Networks segment includes cable and broadcast television networks, television production and distribution operations, domestic television stations, radio networks and stations.

