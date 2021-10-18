Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Cuts Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. lowered its stake in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,239 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 4,484 shares during the period. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $23,906,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Danda Trouve Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Visa during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Visa in the second quarter valued at $29,000. Baldrige Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter worth about $40,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Visa in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Visa by 38.9% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 207 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE V traded down $1.36 on Monday, hitting $229.63. 59,027 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,090,240. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $228.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $231.07. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $179.23 and a fifty-two week high of $252.67. The company has a market cap of $447.31 billion, a PE ratio of 46.66, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.16. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.07 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 26.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Compass Point lifted their target price on shares of Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup increased their target price on Visa from $283.00 to $288.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Visa from $268.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Visa from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.71.

In other news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,194 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.17, for a total transaction of $2,509,358.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,972,399.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 53,671 shares of company stock valued at $12,623,562. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

