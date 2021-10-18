Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 12.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 385,534 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,883 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 0.9% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $63,513,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Cpwm LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.4% in the second quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 51,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,535,000 after buying an additional 1,218 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 25,239.1% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,748,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,031,000 after buying an additional 1,741,500 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.3% in the second quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 40,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,714,000 after buying an additional 515 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.5% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 126,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,873,000 after buying an additional 3,032 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ally Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 114.3% in the second quarter. Ally Financial Inc. now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,356,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. 67.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of JNJ stock traded down $1.22 during trading on Monday, reaching $160.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 84,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,027,718. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company has a market capitalization of $421.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.71. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $168.45 and its 200 day moving average price is $167.50. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $133.65 and a 1-year high of $179.92.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The company reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.19. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.92% and a return on equity of 37.06%. The firm had revenue of $23.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.54 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.67 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.38.

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research and development, manufacture and sale of products in the health care field. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment includes products used in the baby care, oral care, beauty, over-the-counter pharmaceutical, women’s health, and wound care markets.

