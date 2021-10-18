Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. trimmed its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 936,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,147 shares during the period. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for 1.1% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $72,823,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $31,000. PARK CIRCLE Co lifted its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 100.0% in the second quarter. PARK CIRCLE Co now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the second quarter worth about $44,000. 71.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $87.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 8th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $101.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $86.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Sunday, October 10th. Finally, Truist initiated coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.18.

MRK stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $77.93. The company had a trading volume of 154,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,324,580. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The company has a market cap of $197.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.77, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $76.42 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $76.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. The business had revenue of $11.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.37 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 7th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.34%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

