Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Decreases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. cut its holdings in shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 1.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,634 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 597 shares during the period. Amazon.com comprises approximately 2.2% of Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $153,548,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC boosted its position in Amazon.com by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter. Laurel Wealth Planning LLC now owns 22 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after buying an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 62.5% in the 2nd quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the period. Horan Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 27 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $92,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the period. regents capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. Finally, Strategic Point Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amazon.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.67% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Raymond James dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,125.00 to $3,900.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4,250.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $4,000.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Amazon.com from $4,350.00 to $4,020.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $4,155.72.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 492 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,211.90, for a total value of $1,580,254.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 87,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $280,485,591.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 1,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,283.00, for a total transaction of $4,451,748.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,118,206. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,220 shares of company stock valued at $13,881,341. 14.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $3,408.07. 85,795 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,405,986. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 trillion, a P/E ratio of 59.42, a PEG ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.14. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2,881.00 and a 52-week high of $3,773.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $3,351.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3,377.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported $15.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $12.22 by $2.90. The business had revenue of $113.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.08 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 29.86%. As a group, research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 52.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the provision of online retail shopping services. It operates through the following business segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). The North America segment includes retail sales of consumer products and subscriptions through North America-focused websites such as www.amazon.com and www.amazon.ca.

