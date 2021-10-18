Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. Has $22.54 Million Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. decreased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 335,043 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 43,857 shares during the quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. owned about 0.11% of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF worth $22,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. First Manhattan Co. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 42.9% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 145.5% in the second quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 304 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $40,000. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF in the second quarter worth $43,000.

NYSEARCA VGK traded down $0.49 on Monday, hitting $67.71. 98,633 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,315,837. The business’s fifty day moving average is $68.37 and its 200 day moving average is $67.87. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 52 week low of $49.17 and a 52 week high of $70.70.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

